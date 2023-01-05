Why Blackhawks Rewarded Brett Seney With Call-Up: ‘He's Been Consistently Good'

Why Blackhawks rewarded Brett Seney with call-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks were forced to make a few call-ups from the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday after placing MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist fracture) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) on injured reserve and losing Patrick Kane to a lower-body injury on Tuesday.

Lukas Reichel was the headliner of the recall list, and rightfully so. He's one of the organization's top prospects and has been highly touted since being taken in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The one that didn't get as much attention is Brett Seney, who's a former 2015 sixth-round draft choice by New Jersey. The 26-year-old forward ranks second in the American Hockey League with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 32 games. He's on pace to finish with 85 points.

So when the Blackhawks needed a few bodies from Rockford, it was a no-brainer that Seney was near the top of the list of players who deserved a call-up.

"It's always nice to play at the top level," Seney said. "We've been doing really well in the American League, so just kind of focusing on what I can do to be a positive impact for the team and just try to help these guys get back on the right track."

Seney has appeared in only four NHL games over the last two and a half seasons combined and 55 total in his career. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blackhawks over the summer at a cap hit of $750,000 and knew what his role was likely going to be, which was to be a veteran presence to surround the younger players.

Still, that doesn't mean Seney's NHL aspirations for himself are dead.

"You always want to try to get better every day and move up the depth chart," Seney said. "You're not really focusing on that, you're just kind of doing what you can do to be a positive impact on the team, so that's what I'm focused on."

Seney is putting up impressive numbers for a player his size. He's listed at 5-foot-9, 156 pounds and is someone who isn't afraid to go to the dirty areas.

All the reports Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson has gotten on Seney have been positive.

"He's just been consistently good," Richardson said. "That's why they wanted to reward him. He’s just consistently a good player. You have to be if you're second in scoring in the American League. It's a good league, it’s a tough league. When you play like three in four nights and you're traveling on a bus and on a commercial plane, it's a tough league. So for a guy to do that, to be consistent, that's a really good accomplishment for him.

"And he's not a big, big guy. He's just a smart player. He’s also offensive, too, which can help us right now."

Seney has been linemates with Reichel, who's the center on that line with David Gust. The three of them are among the AHL lead in scoring. It's no coincidence Seney is having a career offensive season playing with Reichel.

"He's a phenomenal player," Seney said. "He's got a lot of potential and talent. He's a hard guy to keep up to, but I do my best. He's such a smart player, so I'm just trying to put myself in a good position for him."

The biggest challenge for Seney as he makes the transition from the AHL to the NHL is making the most of his ice time. He's used to playing on top-six minutes and first power-play time, especially this season.

At practice on Thursday, Seney was the right winger on the third line with Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev and occupied the bumper role on the second power-play unit. He's not going to log as many minutes as he's getting in Rockford, which means he'll have to look for different ways to make an impact.

"I think that's a big learning curve that I've learned over the past couple years," Seney said. "You're not going to be playing as much ice time, different opportunities on the ice, O zone, D zone, that sort of stuff, so it's just whatever I've got to do to be a positive impact on the team and try to help the team win is what I'm focused on. It doesn't matter what position or spot on the depth chart you are, it's just helping the team win.

"Throughout college and juniors, everyone kind of goes through it. To be at this level, you had to be the best player at the previous level before. There's a lot of good hockey players in this room and around the league, so it's just finding a way to fill a role and use your talents to fill in areas that maybe the team's lacking.

"For myself, I'm not the biggest guy but I like to play hard and go to the areas and play a fast, skilled game, so I'll just try to do that tomorrow."

