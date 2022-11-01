Why Blackhawks Might Have to Sign Goaltender With Alex Stalock Out

Why Hawks might have to sign goalie with Stalock out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks placed goaltender Alex Stalock in concussion protocol after he left Tuesday's game in the opening minutes of the first period following a violent collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas.

Stalock has been so good for the Blackhawks in the early part of this season, and knowing the adversity he overcame to get back to becoming a full-time NHL goaltender, you hated having to see him lay on the ice before regathering himself and skating off with trainers.

"It's tough," Caleb Jones said following a 3-1 loss to the Islanders. "We all love him in here. That was a tough one for him to take. I haven't talked to him, hopefully he's alright."

With Stalock out for who knows how long and Petr Mrazek still working his way back from a groin injury, the Blackhawks could find themselves in a complicated situation. Arvid Soderblom is the only other healthy goaltender the Blackhawks have on an NHL contract, which means they might have to sign one.

Jaxson Stauber, who had taken over as the starter for the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League with Soderblom in the NHL, was injured over the weekend, so Rockford had to call up Mitchell Weeks from their ECHL team to back up Dylan Wells. Even if he's healthy, Stauber probably isn't someone the Blackhawks want to lean on with the IceHogs thin at the goaltending position too.

Stalock will not practice with the team on Wednesday, but Mrazek took reps during Tuesday's morning skate, so he'd likely be the fill-in while the Blackhawks get clarity on Stalock's health.

If Stalock feels better on Wednesday, perhaps he'll be good enough to presumably back up Soderblom on Thursday. If not, the Blackhawks will likely sign one via free agency to bridge the gap between now and next week when Mrazek is fully ready to return.

