Why Bears Starters Will Play in First Preseason Game Vs. Chiefs

The Bears first preseason game of the year just got much more interesting. Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that his starters will play when the Chiefs visit Soldier Field on Aug. 13, including Justin Fields. Eberflus still doesn’t know exactly how many snaps the first team will play, but he does want to play them a “good amount.”

“We need to play these guys,” Eberflus said. “We have to see where they are, where they function… We have to see what they look like when they're playing in a football game.”

Fields seems to be up for playing in some real live action in 10 days, too. He recognized the importance of taking as many reps as possible, and also getting a little different look from the other side of the field.

“We practice against our defense every day, so to get to go up against somebody else, that will be good for us, for sure.”

Eberflus did say his preseason philosophy ultimately depends on the team. With a new football team, filled with young players, he feels that getting them preseason action is important. A few years from now, that might change.

“I don't think it's a hard and fast rule where I'm playing this many plays on the first one, the second one and the third one,” Eberflus said. “I think you have to assess your team, where it is and then you go from there.”

