Why Bears Believe They're on Right Track Despite Bad 2022 Season

The Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and fans have been celebrating ever since. Dreams of what can come from that ultra valuable draft selection abound. There’s talk of supercharging the rebuild with a bounty of picks from trading back. But the Bears only landed the No. 1 overall pick because they had such an awful record in 2022. The three wins were their lowest total since 2016, when they went 3-13. The .176 win percentage was the lowest since 1969 when they won only one game. The Bears had the league’s worst passing offense. On defense they ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per attempt, rushing touchdowns allowed and sacks. They were second to last in rushing yards allowed and third down conversions allowed. They were one of only four teams who didn’t score a touchdown on defense.

In short, there’s a lot of work to be done and many roster spots to address. Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus just started rebuilding and the job won’t be done in just one offseason. We’ve heard about foundations all season long, but the Bears are still mixing the concrete. Regardless, the Bears are confident that things will improve next year. They believe in the process, they believe in what they’ve built at Halas Hall already, and they believe more wins are ahead.

“We're gonna get some good guys in here, man,” said Justin Jones. “We're gonna do it crazy. We have a lot of good talent here already and we've got a lot of good talent we're gonna build on. Justin Fields, having a quarterback like that, having your franchise quarterback like that? A lot of people are still looking for theirs. We found ours. That's No. 1 right there already. Defensively, we get a lot of guys healthy, I feel like we're going to be a force to be reckoned with. We get BoJack back, we get Jack Sanborn back, we get Jaylon back, you know, guys like that, it's gonna be huge. Get some help in the draft. There's a lot of one-year deal guys that probably won't be here next year, so we've gotta make sure we fill those holes and make sure we get some really good guys in for that. I think we'll be OK. I'm really excited about that.”

The Bears will get an influx of talent this season simply because of how much cap space they have to work with in free agency, and because they own the No. 1 pick in the draft. Of course Poles’ ability to evaluate players will determine how impactful all the incoming players will be on Sundays. But even a modest uptick in talent as the Bears continue to reshape the roster should make a noticeable difference.

“We’re super young,” said Chase Claypool. “We’ve lost a lot of games by one possession. We’ve lost games where we were up in the fourth quarter. That’s why we got to really realize when we can put a game away. When we are up nine points in the fourth quarter against Green Bay, we got to win that game. When we’re up in the fourth quarter against Detroit, we’ve got to win that game, the first time we played them. A lot of games have been decided by one possession or one score. That’s what makes me think we’ll be a good team.”

Fields is the x-factor. He’s the No. 1 reason why things truly can come together for Bears. Finding a real franchise quarterback is the hardest thing for any team to do. Fields has shown he has what it takes to be that guy and his teammates have the utmost faith in him. For his part, Fields has faith that the entire offense will improve in 2023.

“Just the fact that we were putting up 30-plus points for like four or five weeks, we know what we can do as an offense and what we can accomplish,” Fields said. “The fact that this was everybody’s first year in the offense and we were doing that, you know, Luke’s first year as an OC, that gives us a lot of hope, a lot of optimism for the future, for sure.”

Several players noted the many intricacies of Getsy’s offense throughout the year. Wide receivers in particular are asked to do a lot, and it clearly took them several weeks before they found traction. The team found almost instant success in the run game however, and effectively mixed in carries for David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Fields throughout the year. The Bears ended up with the league’s best run game and deserve praise for that, but they’re not satisfied knowing how the offense struggled as a whole.

“People talk about rushing record or whatever that is, but I think we want to win championships around here,” said Braxton Jones. “We want to go to the playoffs, be playing this next week. I think that’s super important to us and we’re building towards those goals.

“We have a lot of guys that have a lot of fight and it was tough for everybody coming in on a losing streak and everything like that but everybody did it. There’s a lot of young guys, I think, that are building and learning and to build off of that and those guys and this organization are going to be huge. I really lean on those guys, especially the rookies and some of the other younger players too. I’m pretty confident that everything’s going to come together. Obviously, you need pieces and stuff like that to come together, but other than that I think we have a pretty good foundation.”

Fields has shown enough to entrust him with the rebuild. The Bears have shown they’ve bought into Eberflus’ program and that his new culture can take hold in Halas Hall. The Bears likely won’t be a Super Bowl contender next year一 a turnaround of that magnitude would be stunning. But they likely won’t be the worst team in the league again, either.

