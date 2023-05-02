Why Bears Believe Darnell Wright Was Best OT in 2023 NFL Draft

Why Bears believe Wright was best OT, with highest ceiling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was high fives all around the Bears draft room in the moments after selecting Darnell Wright. In a matter of minutes, the team moved down one spot to acquire a future fourth-round pick, and still managed to select the No. 1 offensive tackle on their board. If the 2023 season is all about helping Justin Fields, then the Bears went a long way towards accomplishing that goal.

Of course helping Fields immediately is important. That’s why the Bears made moves like acquiring DJ Moore, and drafting the tackle who is widely believed to be most NFL ready at his position. But in the Bears eyes’ Wright is also the guy with the highest ceiling for further growth, so they’ve helped their future teams, too.

“Just a really big athlete,” Matt Eberflus said after the draft finished. “We talked about his feet and his ability to regain, if he loses his balance and gets off balance, he can regain and reset his hands inside to be able to protect. So a fabulous energy with him. He’s a willing learner, wants to get better. We see a lot of upside with him too.”

The Bears admitted the grade on Fields last season was incomplete considering he didn’t have the best supporting cast around him. They couldn’t have that happen two years in a row, so it was imperative to improve the roster on the offensive side of the ball. We’ve already touched on Moore and Wright, but the Bears have done much more work than that. They signed right guard Nate Davis. The team will try moving Teven Jenkins to left guard and Cody Whitehair to center in an effort to find a much better starting five on the offensive line than last year. Even with David Montgomery on the way out, there’s good reason to believe the running backs room could be better than 2022 when the Bears led the league in rushing. The team signed D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer in free agency, then drafted Roschon Johnson who plays an extremely similar game to Montgomery. The Bears didn’t let the Moore trade prevent them from adding another wide receiver in the draft, either. They might have gotten the steal of the weekend in Tyler Scott, a speedy deep threat who should play to Fields’ strengths, and could open up the middle of the field for Cole Kmet and their intermediate receivers.

Now Poles believes Fields will have everything he needs to truly shine.

“You want to support your quarterback because that’s where it starts so you want to surround him with talent,” Poles said. “I had to wait a little bit to do it the way I wanted to do it and the way we wanted to do it. I think we found some good opportunities to do that.”

The Bears say there will be a competition for all the incoming rookies, but the right tackle job is Wright’s. They also know that all of these improvements are just improvements on paper. They’ve got to get everyone in the building practicing together to see what they’ve really got. The team is optimistic that Wright will help them take a big step forward, though.

“We’re excited to have him,” Eberflus said. “He’s going to be a force in there.”

