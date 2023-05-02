Why Bears 7th-Round Pick Travis Bell Is One of Ryan Poles' ‘Favorite Humans'

Why 7th-rounder Travis Bell is one of Poles' 'favorite humans' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

By the time the NFL draft rolls around to the seventh-round, scouting reports get sparse. Players have less of a history of production, or aren't quite as athletic as their peers, or come from a smaller school so they haven’t played against stiff competition. In Travis Bell’s case, he checked all three of those less-than-ideal boxes.

Bell became the first player in Kennesaw State history to be drafted in the NFL last Saturday, which is undeniably cool, but also doesn’t exactly give him the pedigree NFL teams look for in prospects. He notched 11 sacks and 24.5 TFL in 44 games in college, so it’s not like he was destroying the FCS competition, which is one rung below the FBS division that features the heavy hitter programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and the likes. Athletically, Bell scored well with an 8.26 RAS, but that number was the lowest among all 10 Bears draft picks.

All seventh-round picks are fliers to a degree, but what would motivate the Bears to take a chance on a player like Bell? His character.

“This is probably one of my favorite human beings,” said Ryan Poles after the draft.

Pretty high praise for anyone, from anyone, but when an NFL GM says it about a draft prospect, obviously your ears perk up a little bit.

“He is a special person. I didn’t want him to leave after his 30 visit and he didn’t want to leave, either. There’s something different about this guy. He is passionate about the game.”

All NFL prospects say they love football, but not all can show they love football. That’s not the case for Bell. He worked a full-time job at Kennesaw State to support his family, so finding time and energy for football would be harder for him than others. To be able to dedicate himself to the game while balancing work and school not only showed Poles that Bell’s passion is real, and tells him a bit about what Bell is like as a person.

“Showing up to the locker room in your clothes, with your ID badge and your little knife from his job, that tells you what the game means to him,” Poles said. “He’s working and football and practice is recess to him and those are the guys that we want. He plays hard. His film, he goes sideline to sideline like he said, that is not a lie and it stands out on tape. I love the intensity that he plays with.”

The magnitude of the opportunity in front of Bell is not lost on him. Getting the chance to earn a job in the NFL means the world to him, and when he got the call from the Bears he broke down crying. He struggled to even speak to Poles on the phone through his tears.

“You see what school I came from,” Bell said. “I worked my tail off to just get an opportunity, get a chance to be in the mix. It means a lot to me. I plan on taking advantage of this opportunity.

"I just want to show him that he made the right decision. I plan on showing my physicality, my athleticism, my leadership skills. I plan on showing him that overall he made a good pick."

