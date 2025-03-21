‘Why are you crying?': Family confronts alleged Amber Alert killer in Chicago court

Family members shouted as a man accused of killing a young mother and stabbing her two children in a spree that spanned multiple locations in Chicago last month appeared in court.

Prosecutors didn't mince words at Friday's detention hearing for Marcus Bausley, who is facing a number of charges in connection with the case, which resulted in an Amber Alert and multistate investigation.

“If anyone ever presented a threat to the victims or anyone else, it is this man,” prosecutors told the judge, who ultimately ordered the 40-year-old man held until his next court hearing.

The judge rejected Bausley's public defender’s pleas for electronic monitoring.

Bausley was arrested by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals Thursday in Crown Point, Indiana. He had fled there after allegedly killing his 33-year-old girlfriend, Teone Jones, and stabbing two of her children.

Bausely now stands charged with one felony count ­of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, two felony counts of aggravated battery to children under 13, and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

The murder and subsequent kidnappings triggered an Amber Alert, though all of Jones' three children were later found, two of them suffering serious wounds.

The family said an 11-year old boy was still listed in critical condition Friday, but noted he is alert and speaking. An 8-year-old boy still has bandages on his hands, but is also recovering.

Jones' brother, Malik Wilson, said the family is getting “consultation from God.”

Wilson remembered Jones as a “beautiful, loving soul” who would often sacrifice her happiness for the good of her family.

“She would just go along,” he said.

In court, Bausley rolled his eyes and stared at the ceiling as prosecutors detailed the crimes, and a history of his alleged domestic abuse. That abuse, they say, came to a head Christmas Day of 2024, when he reportedly threatened her with a gun and struck her in the mouth. Jones reported that incident to Chicago police.

In court Friday, her family taunted Bausley, who appeared to shed tears on his way out of the courtroom. They asked him, “Why are you crying? Is it because of what you did?”

For now, Bausely will remain in custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 8.

Wilson said it was important to the family to know his fate.

“Whether it's 10 years, the rest of his life, whether he gets out tomorrow - I just want to know,” he said.