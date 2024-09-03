Are those tornado sirens? What to know about Chicago's monthly siren test

The Chicago weather forecast Tuesday calls for a partly sunny day, with highs in the 70s. So why are you hearing what sounds like a tornado siren?

According to the City of Chicago, "outdoor warning sirens" are set to go off at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The sirens are part of monthly testing, which sound on the first Tuesday of the month, the city said.

Here's what the sirens will sound like, according to the state of Illinois.

The "Emergency Outdoor Warning Siren System" is used to warn people of potential dangers, including severe weather, the state said. However, it can be used to signal a variety of things.

Those include:

Alert: A single tone signifying an emergency alert. This signal may be used to inform the community of an emergency or disaster, including a severe storm, tornado warning (not a tornado watch), earthquake, chemical hazard/hazardous material incident, extreme winds, or biological hazard.



Attack: An up-and-down, rising and falling tone to signify there is a homeland security or attack emergency. This signal would be used if community officials were notified by federal and/or state government officials of an actual or impending attack on the local community.



All Clear: Many communities do not use an All Clear signal. Tune in to your local news agencies and listen for notification from city officials regarding the emergency.