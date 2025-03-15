Chicago Weather

Why are skies so hazy in Chicago? What to know as officials warn of poor air quality

The NWS warns of unhealthy air quality on Saturday

By NBC Chicago Staff

St. Patrick's Day weekend has officially arrived, and residents outdoors for events like the Chicago River dyeing maybe noticed some hazy skies surrounding the Chicago skyline.

The clouded sights are not your imagination, as blowing dust and wildfire smoke approaching from the southwest that originated in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri has approached the area.

Weather officials advise residents to limit prolonged time outdoors Saturday, with a frontal passage later on in the day anticipated to provide some relief heading into the evening and Sunday morning.

Air quality levels are expected to range between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for everyone across the region for much of the daytime.

Individuals planning on spending time outdoors are advised to watch for symptoms such as shortness of breath, as well as to make activities both shorter and less intense.

The wildfire smoke and haze also played a role in lessening expected wind gusts Saturday morning, with a high wind warning downgraded to a wind advisory.

According to the NWS, smoke and haze prevented the highest winds from mixing lower in towards the ground, leading to 60 mile-per-hour winds never materializing.

