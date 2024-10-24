Why are flags flying at half staff in Illinois? Here's what to know

Illinois residents making their way around on Wednesday may have noticed flags outside businesses and official building flying at half staff, and it's to honor a fallen Illinois State Trooper.

According to the Department of Central Management Services, the agency received direction from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office that all locations under the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly flags in half-staff for Trooper Corey S. Thompsen.

Thompsen died in the line of duty at the age of 28 on Oct. 18, a day over five years to the date that he joined Illinois State Police in Cadet Class 130.

According to ISP, Thompsen was involved in a two-vehicle collision at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday near East Leverett Road at County Road 1300E in Champaign County.

Thompsen was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries at 4:32 p.m., the agency said.

Under provisions of the Illinois Flag Display Act, any building or property that is maintained by the state of Illinois, or local and municipal governments, shall lower both the U.S. and Illinois flags to half-staff at the order of the governor or president.