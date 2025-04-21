Flags are being flown at half-staff all across the country Monday in honor of Pope Francis, who died Monday morning.

In a statement on the White House website, President Trump ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds.

The President also declared the same for military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the U.S. and its territories.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral, according to the statement.

Francis' funeral will likely happen in the next four to six days.

The President noted the U.S. flag will also be flown at half-staff at U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad.