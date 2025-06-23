Flags at half-staff in Illinois ahead of funeral for CPD officer Krystal Rivera

Flags were flying at half-staff Monday in Illinois ahead of visitation and funeral services for fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera.

According to a memo from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, all flags in Illinois were ordered to fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise Monday. Flags are set to remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, the memo said.

Visitation service

According to the Chicago Police Department, visitation for Officer Rivera will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, located at 6901 W. Belmont Ave. The funeral will be held Wednesday at Living Word Christian Center, located at 7600 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park.

36-year-old Rivera was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 5 in the city's East Chatham neighborhood after an "investigatory stop" of an armed person led to a police chase. According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, Rivera was unintentionally shot by her partner after the confrontation led police into an apartment building, where at least one suspect pointed a rifle at police.

Two men, both felons with criminal records have been charged in connection with Rivera's death, the report said.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the department, was the mother of a "very young daughter," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference.

"No matter how old your children are, they're still always your children, and for a mother to lose her daughter like that knowing that she was trying to do the right thing every single day, that she was protecting lives, that she was a hero, and she lost her life tragically doing the job that she loved," Snelling said. "That was one of the things that her mother said, she loved her job, and the way that she worked."