Why are flags at half staff in Illinois? What to know

Illinois flags have been ordered to fly at half staff until sunset Monday, Feb. 17, but it's not because of Presidents Day.

According to a news release, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered flags to be lowered to half staff beginning at sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 15 to honor Officer Jason Roscow, who died in the line of duty Feb. 4, 2025.

Roscow, 46, who grew up in Illinois, was a member of the North Las Vegas Police Department when he was killed. According to NBC 24 in Las Vegas, Roscow was killed in a shootout Feb. 4 after a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at another person. The shootout also left a 25-year-old suspect dead, reports said.

The Belleview News-Democrat reported Roscow is a graduated of Red Bud High School in southwestern Illinois, not far from the Illinois-Missouri border. A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday in his hometown of Prairie du Rocher, with a memorial service Thursday set to take place in Henderson, Nevada.