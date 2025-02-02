Why are eggs so expensive, and will prices drop anytime soon?

The cost of eggs has more than doubled since the summer of 2023, and prices might not decline for a while, with an uptick in demand ahead of Easter.

The average price per dozen nationwide hit $4.15 in December. Shoppers in some parts of the country are already paying more than double the average price, or worse, finding empty shelves in their local grocery stores. Organic and cage-free varieties are even more expensive.

Costs could rise dramatically in the coming months, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts an increase of 20.3% in 2025.

Why have egg prices risen so much?

The main reason is ythe bird flu outbreak that started in 2022.

Anytime the virus is found on a poultry farm, the entire flock is slaughtered to help limit the virus’ spread. And with massive egg farms routinely housing more than 1 million chickens, just a few infections can cause a supply crunch.

The problem tends to linger because it takes months to dispose of all the carcasses, disinfect barns and bring in new birds.

More than 145 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been slaughtered since the current outbreak began, with the vast majority of them being egg-laying chickens.

Cage-free egg laws in 10 states may also be responsible for some supply disruptions and price increases. The laws set minimum space for chickens or cage-free requirements for egg-laying hens. They’ve already gone into effect in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan. At a Target in Chicago on Monday, a dozen large conventional eggs cost $4.49 but a dozen large cage-free eggs were selling for $6.19.

Some grocery stores have even limited how many eggs shoppers can buy.

“It’s just robbery,” said Minneapolis resident Sage Mills, who bought eggs to bake a birthday cake last week. “Eggs used to be kind of a staple food for us, but now you know, you might as well just go out to eat.”