After protesting companies like Amazon and Walmart earlier this year, an activism group has announced that it will boycott McDonald’s this week.

The boycott is currently underway, but why are activists protesting the company, and how is McDonald's responding to it?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the boycott taking place?

According to the group leading the boycott, it will run from Tuesday, June 24, through Sunday, June 30.

Who’s leading the boycott?

The boycott is being spearheaded by a group known as The People’s Union USA, formed earlier this year to practice “economic resistance” while seeking “corporate accountability and real justice for the working class,” according to its website.

The group has launched boycotts against numerous large companies, including Target, Amazon, Walmart and General Mills.

Why are people boycotting McDonald's this week?

According to social media posts, the company is being protested in part because of their decision to roll back Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies earlier this year.

According to the Associated Press, McDonald’s announced earlier this year it would “retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels.” It also sought to end programs encouraging suppliers to develop diversity training.

The company cited a Supreme Court decision that outlawed affirmative action in college admissions, and also preceded the targeting of DEI initiatives by the Trump administration.

In addition, the group is protesting what it argues are low wages for the company’s employees, along with increasing prices and other corporate-level actions.

“This is about more than burgers and fries, this is about power,” an Instagram post read. “When we unite and hit corporations in their wallets, they listen. This week, June 24–30, we’re taking a stand. No McDonald’s. No compromise. We’re demanding fair taxes, an end to price gouging, real equality, and corporate accountability. This is a show of strength, solidarity, and people-powered change. Let them feel it. Let them hear us. Let this be just the beginning.”

What was the company’s response?

McDonald’s has issued a widely disseminated statement saying that it remains committed “to inclusion” and that its doors are open to everyone. It also called the claims of People’s Union “misleading” and that it seeks open dialogue about the concerns of its customers.

“We welcome honest dialogue with the communities we serve, but we’re disappointed to see these misleading claims that distort our values and misrepresent our actions. Our focus remains on serving our customers and communities. We’re here and ready to serve,” the company said.

The company announced that it would change the name of its diversity team to the “Global Inclusion Team,” and that they would focus on policies that would enable its company and franchisees to be successful.

Are there other boycotts looming?

On its social media pages, The People’s Union USA has already announced that it intends widespread boycotts against Amazon, Starbucks and Home Depot in the month of July.

Founder John Schwarz also called on protesters to boycott Fourth of July celebrations, arguing that there was nothing worth celebrating as rights are rolled back.

“This is not about being Unamerican. This is about being so American that you refuse to be lied to any longer,” he said in a social media post.