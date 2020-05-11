coronavirus

Whole Foods Closing Lincoln Park Store: Report

Whole Foods is closing one of its stores in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to a report.

The grocery chain is temporarily shuttering its location at the corner of Sheffield and Fullerton avenues beginning May 13, Crain's Chicago Business reported Sunday.

Crain's cited a sign posted in the store's window redirecting customers to other locations on the city's North Side. The store will service online orders only, according to the report.

That Whole Foods location is located on the campus of DePaul University and frequented by members of the school community, as well as commuters using the Fullerton CTA train station nearby.

CTA ridership has dropped significantly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and DePaul students were sent home in March.

