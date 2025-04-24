Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is the first Democrat to throw her hat in the ring for the Senate seat that will soon be left unoccupied by longtime Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin. Durbin, 82, on Wednesday announced he would not seek reelection, after nearly 30 years in the chamber.

Stratton officially launched her campaign in a video early Thursday.

"For too long, the middle class has been centered on the campaign trail but sidelined when it comes to real governance," Stratton said in the announcement.

"I’ve spent the last six years serving as Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Illinois," Stratton said in the announcement. "And I’ve seen firsthand the progress that’s possible when we treat the needs of middle class families as a focal point, not just a talking point."

Stratton goes on to mention President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in her message.

"We need new voices in Washington who will stand firm and fight fiercely to move us forward and protect the values we hold dear."

Stratton's full video announcement can be found below.

Following her announcement, the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association announced it was endorsing Stratton for U.S. Senate.

"With the endorsement, the DLGA is proud to commit seven figures in support of her campaign," the announcement said.

Who could replace Dick Durbin? Other potential candidates

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton both showed up last week to meet with Cook County Democratic Committee members, who discussed the slating of potential candidates for the 2026 election.

In addition to Illinois' Senate race, there is also talk over whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker will seek reelection, and other statewide offices will be on the ballot as well.

Their visits were casual without any official speeches. However, it wasn't considered a secret they both would want to run if Durbin retired.

"Sen. Durbin has earned more than enough grace from the people of Illinois for him to be able to make a decision on his own timetable about whatever he decides to do," Krishnamoorthi had said.

"I always am going to start by saying how much I respect Sen. Durbin, and so he will decide what he wants to do. There is no opening right now," Stratton had added.

Durbin had been expected to make an announcement about his political future in January, but three months later, his team had not indicated when the announcement would come. At the end of his current term, Durbin -- the second top Democrat in Senate leadership -- will have spent nearly 30 years in the U.S. Senate.

Campaign finance records show Durbin raised only about $43,000 in the first quarter of this year, which was considered a sign he would retire.

"As an elected official and somebody who has served now as lieutenant governor for six and a half years and a state representative before that, elected officials always think about what other ways that we can have an impact on our state," Stratton said.

The primary is eleven months away, so those who want his job are already campaigning behind the scenes. The candidates are raising money, conducting polls and meeting with party leaders to lobby for support.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is also eyeing the Senate race.

"This is a very personal decision, and whatever (Durbin) decides is what he decides and I'm supportive of it," said Kelly, who lives in the south suburbs.

Kelly, along with Krishnamoorthi and Stratton recently met with Rock Island Democrats at their annual dinner.

"I served statewide when I was Alexi (Giannoulias)'s Chief of Staff. I ran statewide when I ran for treasurer many moons ago, and then, I was the party chair. So, I've been to a lot of places in the state of Illinois and know a lot of people. I lived downstate on and off for 20 years," Kelly said.

One more Democrat, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood from Naperville, is also a potential candidate.

Christopher Swann, senior program manager at Feeding America in Chicago, has also expressed interest in running for the seat. Politico reported that Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters could be interested in a run for the Senate.

On the Republican side of the aisle, sources have informed NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that Rep. Darin LaHood is considering a run for Senate. Illinois has had just one Republican senator in the last 22 years, with Mark Kirk serving one term before Duckworth won the seat in 2016.

Krishnamoorthi has a $19 million war chest, the most of the four Democratic candidates. It appears he's been working on his campaign messaging should Durbin not run again.

"We've got to unify. We've got to be strong. We've got to take on Trump. There's nothing more important right now than coming together and making sure that we stand up to Donald Trump," Krishnamoorthi said.

Questions still remain about who Democratic Party leaders would support after Durbin's retirement, a question made even more complicated by Pritzker's uncertain electoral path.