Shortly after the start of President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, a Texas Congressman who had started heckling was escorted out.

Rep. Al Green, who has represented a Houston-based district since 2005, stood and shouted early during Trump's speech, using his cane to gesture towards the podium as he said "You do not have a mandate."

House Speaker Mike Johnson issued an order to decorum, and Green was escorted out shortly thereafter.

Green has long been known as a fierce Trump critic among the House Democratic ranks, presenting articles of impeachment in 2017 which were eventually voted down by the House of Representatives.

Now 77 years old, Green was uncontested in his bid for reelection in 2024, and won reelection against a Republican candidate in 2022 with over 76% of the vote.

Green's ejection comes as numerous Democrats wore pink or blue and yellow to Trump's address, while others walked out later during the address.

Several notable Democrats, including Illinois representatives Mike Quigley, Sean Casten and Jan Schakowsky, as well as high-ranking Senate Democrat Patty Murray of Washington.

Some Illinois Democrats who attended chose to bring individuals who were affected by Trump's mass firings that have come at the hands of the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

