UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a popular New York hotel early Wednesday morning, police said.

Thompson was shot just before 6 a.m. CT (7 a.m. ET) near the New York Hilton hotel in Manhattan by a gunman wearing all black clothing, authorities said.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened

Police said Thompson was shot near the Hilton Midtown hotel at 1335 Avenue of the Americas. Details on what happened weren't immediately released.

Thompson was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, sources told NBC New York.

Police were searching for the gunman, who left the scene on foot wearing all black clothing, authorities said.

It's not clear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

Who was Brian Thompson?

Thompson, 50, was named CEO for UnitedHealthcare, which is based in Minnesota, in April 2021, having served as a leader of numerous departments within the company prior, according to his bio on their site.

He worked for UnitedHealth Group starting in 2004.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1997.

UnitedHealth Group statement

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc., which is also based in Minnesota. The company was scheduled to have its annual meeting with investors Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a company media advisory, but that meeting was abruptly canceled following the shooting.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”