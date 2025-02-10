Who performed with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl? Here's who else took the stage

The rap megastar Kendrick Lamar delivered a stunning performance during Super Bowl LIV's halftime show, infusing his Los Angeles hip-hop flavor into New Orleans while staying true to his storytelling roots.

And he wasn't alone; Lamar was joined by singer and songwriter SZA.

The two performed their slow-jam-style collaboration “Luther.”

Lamar didn’t disappoint, though, bringing “Not Like Us,” which won him Grammys for song of the year and record of the year, just a few minutes later.

His halftime show also featured another big name -- Samuel L. Jackson as the emcee.

“Salutations! It’s your uncle, Sam, and this is the great American game!” Jackson said done-up in red white and blue.

Lamar’s appeared crouched atop a Buick Grand National Experimental — the car his newest album, “GNX,” is named for. Dancers wearing red, white and blue came pouring out of the Buick like a clown car and moved in sync to songs including “Humble.”