Who owns The Onion? What to know after satire publication buys Alex Jones' Infowars

The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, the platform announced Thursday. But who was behind the purchase and what does it mean?

Here's an explainer on how it all unfolded:

Who owns The Onion and what is it?

The Onion is a Chicago-based satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd.

The Onion bills itself as “the world’s leading news publication, offering highly acclaimed, universally revered coverage of breaking national, international, and local news events” and says it has 4.3 trillion daily readers. Recent headlines have included, "Trump Boys Have Slap Fight Over Who Gets To Run Foreign Policy Meetings,” “Oklahoma Law Requires Ten Commandments To Be Displayed In Every Womb” and “Man Forgetting Difference Between Meteoroid, Meteorite Struggles To Describe What Just Killed His Dog.”

The current owner and chairman of The Onion is Jeff Lawson, with Ben Collins listed as chief executive officer, according to the publication's website.

However, The Onion's parent company is Global Tetrahedron, where Bryce P. Tetraeder is CEO.

How much was the winning bid?

The sale price was not immediately disclosed.

Sealed bids for the private auction were opened Wednesday. Both supporters and detractors of Jones had expressed interest in buying Infowars.

"No price would be too high for such a cornucopia of malleable assets and minds," Tetraeder wrote in a column for The Onion Thursday. "And yet, in a stroke of good fortune, a formidable special interest group has outwitted the hapless owner of InfoWars (a forgettable man with an already-forgotten name) and forced him to sell it at a steep bargain: less than one trillion dollars."

Jones had told listeners that if his supporters won the bidding, he could stay on the Infowars platforms. \The bankruptcy trustee named First United American Companies, a company affiliated with one of Jones’ product-selling sites, as the “backup bid,” in case The Onion purchase falls through.

Why did The Onion buy Infowars?

In his column, Tetraeder wrote, in true Onion style, "they are a true unicorn, capable of simultaneously inspiring public support for billionaires and stoking outrage at an inept federal state that can assassinate JFK but can’t even put a man on the Moon."

"Through it all, InfoWars has shown an unswerving commitment to manufacturing anger and radicalizing the most vulnerable members of society—values that resonate deeply with all of us at Global Tetrahedron," he said.

In a post on Bluesky, Collins wrote that part of the reason was "because people on Bluesky told us it would be funny to buy InfoWars. And those people were right. This is the funniest thing that has ever happened."

What will it mean?

The Onion acquired the conspiracy theory platform’s website; social media accounts; studio in Austin, Texas; trademarks; and video archive. The Onion said its “exclusive launch advertiser” will be the gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

It was not immediately clear what The Onion planned to do with the conspiracy theory platform. The Chicago-based Onion did not immediately return emails seeking comment Thursday.

Jones confirmed The Onion’s acquisition of Infowars in a social media video and said he planned to file legal challenges to stop it. An email message seeking comment was sent to Infowars.

The Infowars website appeared to be down Thursday morning. Jones was angry and defiant on his live broadcast before announcing that his show was being shut down and signing off. Jones vowed to challenge the sale and auction process in court and said he would resume his broadcasts from a new studio using websites and social media accounts he said were already set up.

“The journey has just begun. Thank you,” Jones concluded.

Before he signed off Thursday, Jones repeatedly told listeners that the bankruptcy trustee and others were in the building and threatening to shut down the show at any moment.

Everytown for Gun Safety said it will use the Infowars platforms to raise awareness about gun violence.

How families of Sandy Hook victims played a role

The purchase was backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, whom Jones owes more than $1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

The publication consulted on the bidding with some of the Sandy Hook families that sued Jones for defamation and emotional distress in lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas, lawyers for the families said.

“Our clients knew that true accountability meant an end to Infowars and an end to Jones’ ability to spread lies, pain and fear at scale,” said Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the families.

"The dissolution of Alex Jones’ assets and the death of Infowars is the justice we have long awaited and fought for,” Robbie Parker, whose daughter Emilie was killed in the 2012 shooting in Connecticut, said in a statement Thursday provided by his lawyers.

Sandy Hook families sued Jones and his company for repeatedly saying on his show that the shooting that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax staged by crisis actors to spur more gun control.

Parents and children of many of the victims testified that they were traumatized by Jones’ conspiracies and threats by his followers.

