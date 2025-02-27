Who needs a Real ID? New Illinois portal will tell you if you do. Here's how to check

Not sure if you need a Real ID come the May deadline this year? There's a new way to find out.

Illinois has launched a "portal" where residents can answer questions to determine if they need a Real ID and when.

"We want Illinoisans to make sure that they truly need a Real ID before coming to a facility. To help, we have created an interactive Real ID portal that guides you through a series of prompts to determine if you really need one before the federal enforcement date," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said during a press conference Thursday. "For instance, it will ask you if you have a U.S. passport, global entry card, or military ID. If you respond yes for any of them, it informs you that you do not need a Real ID. And even if you don't have one of those and you are not flying on a commercial airline on May 7 or in early summer, you also do not need a Real ID. If you've gone through the portal and determined that you need a Real ID, it will present you with DMV walk-in options and let you know how you can schedule an appointment at a facility near you."

The new tool comes as Giannoulias said he is working to dispel confusion surrounding the May deadline. It marks the second such press conference this month as he says his office continues to see "unprecedented" demand.

"There continues to be a ton of misinformation about what's going to happen on May 7th. Most of it is centered around the fact that most people don't need a Real ID. And if you do need one, you most likely don't need one by May 7 ... Nevertheless, our facilities continue to experience unprecedented demand for Real ID appointments as the May 7 enforcement date quickly approaches," Giannoulias said.

He went on to note that on Monday alone, his office saw a record 58,000 people on its website looking to make Real ID appointments. For the first 24 days of February, 860,000 people attempted to make appointments.

"And this surge is not confined to Illinois. DMVs across the country have experienced unprecedented lines and wait times. In Miami, people are sleeping overnight outside of DMV facilities and in their cars just to improve their chances of getting a Real ID," he said.

In addition to attempting to clear up confusion, Giannoulias also announced the addition of "Real ID Saturdays" at 12 state facilities.

Under the new plan, 12 DMVs will only offer Real ID services without appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through May 10. The locations include: Addison, Aurora, Chicago West, Des Plaines, Elgin, Joliet, Lake Zurich, Melrose Park, Plano, St. Charles, Waukegan, and Woodstock.

"Because these are non-appointment facilities and because of the increased demand for Real IDs, customers will likely encounter lines and wait times. That's why, again, it's so important to make sure that you need a Real ID and visit the Real ID portal on our website to confirm that," Giannoulias said.

Six other appointment-only facilities in the city and suburbs will also expand their hours on Saturdays to help will the heightened demand.

After May 7, residents will need Real ID-compliant identification cards to fly on domestic flights in the United States, though U.S. passports can also serve as documentation for those flights, according to officials.

The cards will also be required to enter certain federal facilities, including courthouses. Passports are also valid in those instances, officials said.

To apply for Real ID in Illinois, you’ll need the following items:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

The cards will carry the same cost of $30 as regular driver’s licenses and ID cards