Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback.

To give a perspective of where Fields and the Bears stand, Fields is 30 pass attempts below the No. 30 position. He has 67 passing attempts compared to Mac Jones' 97 on the season, the latter ranks 30th.

Would the Bears bench Fields for their backup quarterback? Probably not.

But, here's a quick bio of the Bears' backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Name: Trevor Siemian

From/School: Windermere, FL / Northwestern University

Measures: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Draft: Broncos, 7th round of 2015 NFL Draft

Teams: Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears

Career Stats: 33 games (13-16 record), 58.9 percent completion rate, 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns, 27 interceptions

The Bears signed Siemian in March to backup Fields. The team waived Nathan Peterman as the team's third-string quarterback before the season, leaving Siemian as the only other quarterback in the room.

