Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game.
He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding.
Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided assisted stretching and thera-gun treatment for cramps he experienced in his hamstrings. Fields was given an IV after the game for the same issue.
According to the second-year quarterback, he also injured his shoulder on the first play of the final drive. He was carted off the field at the end of the game for a medical examination.
Expect to know more on Fields' health this week. For now, in case of emergency, the Bears have quarterback Trevor Siemian in their arsenal if necessary.
Here's a quick bio of the Bears backup quarterback Siemian.
Name: Trevor Siemian
From/School: Windermere, FL / Northwestern University
Measures: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Draft: Broncos, 7th round of 2015 NFL Draft
Teams: Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears
Career Stats: 33 games (13-16 record), 58.9 percent completion rate, 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns, 27 interceptions
The Bears signed Siemian in March to backup Fields. The team waived Nathan Peterman as the team's third-string quarterback before the season, leaving Siemian as the only other quarterback in the room.