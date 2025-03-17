Who is playing at 2025 Chicago Lollapalooza? Lineup to be revealed as hints continue

Tick tock, tick tock -- the countdown is on for one of the biggest announcements of the summer: The 2025 Chicago Lollapalooza lineup.

The flagship music festival, to take place July 31 through Aug. 3 in Grant Park this summer, will release its highly anticipated music lineup Tuesday, according to organizers. The festival in recent years has typically included eight primary headliners, with two headliners performing at the conclusion of the festival's events each evening.

It wasn't immediately clear what time Tuesday the lineup would be announced.

Last week, Lollapalooza began posting videos to social media, teasing some of the artists set to perform through music clips Chicago Symphony Orchestra. So far, three videos have been posted, with commenters guessing everyone from Imogen Heap, to Doechii, to Sabrina Carpenter, to Post Malone.

In 2024, Lollapalooza headliners included Blink-182, The Killers, SZA, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martine, Future, Metro Boomin and more.

Other popular music festivals this year are not set to return to the city.

In November 2024, Pitchfork Music Festival, which had been held in Chicago's Union Park since 2005, announced it would not be held in 2025, ending a nearly 20-year run. And Riot Fest's 2024 music festival nearly moved to the suburbs following disagreements with the Chicago Park District, but wound up being held in its longtime home of Douglass Park.

According to Riot Fest's website, the 2025 music festival is slated to take place again in Chicago at Douglass Park Sept. 19-21.