Who is standing next to Melania Trump at the president's congressional address?

President Donald Trump is delivering his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, announcing his plans for his first term in office.

Attendees at the speech include senators, representatives and invited guests. First lady Melania Trump invited about 15 guests- but who were the two women seated next to her?

As President Trump was entering the room, the first lady was seen standing next to Elliston Berry, Haley Ferguson and Alexis Nungaray.

Who is Elliston Berry?

Elliston Berry is a 15-year-old from Aledo, Texas. Berry, a victim of artificial intelligence deepfake pornography, was in Washington Monday, joining the first lady and Rep. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to talk about her experience in combination with a bill introduced by Cruz.

The bill, called the Take it Down Act, makes it unlawful to knowingly publish "non-consensual intimate imagery, including 'digital forgeries' created with AI software (or deepfake pornography), and require social media and similar websites to have in place procedures to remove such content upon notification form a victim," according to a 2024 release.

“With Elliston’s help, the senate just passed the Take it Down Act,” Trump said in his speech Tuesday.

Berry was 14 years old when a classmate used an image of her on social media to create fake naked photos of her with a computer program.

Following the roundtable discussion with the first lady on Monday, Berry joined Melania Trump's box at the address.

Who is Alexis Nungaray?

Alexis Nungaray is the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a twelve-year-old murdered in Houston.

The two suspects charged with capital murder were found to be undocumented migrants.

Jocelyn's mother, Alexis, has been an advocate for an act called the Justice for Jocelyn Act, which includes legislation surrounding undocumented migrants awaiting court dates.

Who is Haley Ferguson?

Tennessee-native Haley Ferguson is a senior at Middle Tennessee State University and former foster child. She received the Fostering the Future scholarship created by the first lady as part of her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on battling cyberbullying and promoting youth well-being.

The scholarship aims to prepare its recipients to enter the workforce and reach financial independence.

“[Ferguson] benefitted from the first lady’s fostering the future initiative and is poised to complete her education and become a teacher,” Trump said in his speech Tuesday.