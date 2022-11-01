Who is newly hired White Sox manager Pedro Grifol? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney.

Pedro Grifol, longtime coach with the Royals, is expected to be the next White Sox manager, an announcement that could come later this week. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 1, 2022

According to Bob Nightengale, Grifol "blew away" the White Sox organization during his interviews and was the unanimous choice amongst the hiring committee.

The hire marks the first candidate without any "White Sox DNA" since 1997. Grifol is the first manager since Terry Bevington (1995-97) to be named a White Sox manager without having a prior affiliation with the team.

What's more, the Sox have now had a minority manager in 15 of the last 22 years. Grifol and President Kenny Wiliams are the only minority duo in MLB.

So, who is Pedro Grifol?

To answer the burning question, here's a rundown of Grifol.

Grifol, 52, has spent the last 10 years in the Kansas City Royals organization and the last three years as the team's bench coach. Before his stint as bench coach, he served as the team's catching coach, quality control and hitting coach.

He was the team's catching coach for their World Series win during the 2014-15 season. Also during that time, catcher Salvador Perez went to five All-Star games, won four gold gloves and was twice a silver slugger.

Between 2000-11, Grifol worked in the Seattle Mariners organization. He started as an area scout for the club, before taking over as the manager for their Double-A affiliate between 2003-05. He was the Director of Minor League operations during his last three years in Seattle.

Grifol is a Miami native. He played baseball in high school and college at Florida State University. He was Florida's High School Player of the Year his senior year and was named a consensus All-American during his time in college.

He played nine seasons in the minor leagues between 1991-99 going between the Minnesota Twins (five seasons) and New York Mets (four seasons) organizations.

