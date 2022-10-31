Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Linebacker A.J Klein?

Who is newly acquired Bears linebacker A.J Klein? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

But, they also acquired linebacker A.J Klein in return for Smith?

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Who is A.J Klein? Here's a quick rundown of the newest Bears acquisition.

Name: A.J Klein

Measures: 6-foot-1, 240 pounds

From/College: Appleton, Wisconsin / Iowa State University

College Stats: (four years) 361 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions, four touchdowns

Draft: 5th round (148th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Pro Teams: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens

Career Stats: (10 seasons) 136 games, 81 games started, four interceptions, 15.5 sacks, 454 tackles

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.