Who is leaving ‘Chicago PD'? Here's the latest on the cast changes

As the "One Chicago" series made their return to televisions, casting changes were the focus for many fans -- and "Chicago P.D." has one of the biggest losses of the group.

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays main character Hailey Upton, is set to leave the show after the 11th season, Variety reported late last year, citing multiple sources.

Her departure follows that of fellow cast member and her character's Intelligence partner and husband Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead.

The 11th season of the "One Chicago" staple premiered on Jan. 17 after multiple delays due to strikes. It remains unclear how many episodes Spiridakos will appear in, or if Soffer will make a return prior to her departure.

Spiridakos has been a character on the show since Season 4, becoming a main member of the cast in Season 5 and appearing in fellow "One Chicago" spinoffs "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

The reason for her departure from the show remains unclear.

She joins a number of other big casting changes for "One Chicago" shows, including the brief return of Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide on "Chicago Fire."

The highly anticipated moment brought relief to many fans, but that relief was short-lived as, just three episodes in, Severide was given the opportunity to leave again for an out-of-state arson case, according to NBC Insider.

While it appears he'll return someday, another character will soon be out the door — permanently.

One of "Chicago Fire's" long-running characters, Sylvie Brett, revealed in the season premiere that she planned to leave Chicago. After accepting Matthew Casey's heartfelt proposal, Brett and Casey decided she would move with him to Portland to begin their married life together.

A regular since Season 3, Brett is a paramedic who has established herself in the One Chicago universe with appearances on "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."

While the new season is only a few episodes in, it has already seen the departure of one cast member.

One of Truck 81's most enthusiastic recruits exited "Chicago Fire" in the Season 12 premiere. Blake Gallo decided to spend quality time with his aunt and newly-discovered extended family.

Alberto Rosende, who plays Gallo, opened up about his decision to leave on Instagram.

"When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn't easy," Rosende wrote, according to Deadline. "The people I've met were truly special, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud."

He continued, "Can't wait to see what else is in store, and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season."