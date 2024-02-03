‘Chicago Fire' cast changes: Here's who has returned, who will soon say goodbye

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous story.

Relief came for many devoted "Chicago Fire" fans when Season 12 debuted with the return of a familiar face - Lieutenant Kelly Severide. Just three episodes in, Severide, who is played by Taylor Kinney, was given the opportunity to leave again for an out-of-state arson case, according to NBC Insider.

The fan favorite wasn't so sure about going on the road again, because tensions were high with his wife, Stella Kind. But in the end, he received her blessing to take on the case. As Severide bid Kind farewell, he made a promise that he would be back.

While it appears he'll return someday, another character will soon be out the door -- permenantly.

One of "Chicago Fire's" long-running characters, Sylvie Brett, revealed in the season premiere that she planned to leave Chicago. After accepting Matthew Casey's heartfelt proposal, Brett and Casey decided she would move with him to Portland to begin their married life together.

A regular since Season 3, Brett is a paramedic who has established herself in the One Chicago universe with appearances on "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."

While the new season is only a few episodes in, it has already seen the departure of one cast member.

One of Truck 81's most enthusiastic recruits exited "Chicago Fire" in the Season 12 premiere. Blake Gallo decided to spend quality time with his aunt and newly-discovered extended family.

Alberto Rosende, who plays Gallo, opened up about his decision to leave on Instagram.

"When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn't easy," Rosende wrote, according to Deadline. "The people I've met were truly special, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud."

He continued, "Can't wait to see what else is in store, and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season."