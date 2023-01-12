Who Is Kevin Warren, Bears New President/CEO?

Who is Kevin Warren, new Bears president/CEO? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have found their new president/CEO. The Bears announced on Thursday that they hired Kevin Warren to lead the organization moving forward.

Warren comes to the Bears with an extraordinary resumé and specific experience that should help the franchise with some of its bigger goals. He’s an attorney who began his law career in 1990 practicing sports law. He made the switch over to the NFL for the first time in 1997 when the Rams hired him as vice president of player programs/football legal counsel. Warren left the Rams to work for the Lions from 2001-2003, then worked at an international law firm from 2003-2005. Warren got back into the NFL in 2005, when he headed up the Vikings’ business affairs. Most recently Warren worked in college ball as the commissioner for the Big Ten Conference, and his leadership brought about monumental changes.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Warren took over the Big Ten in 2019, but college football fans might have first heard his name in 2020 when he decided to cancel games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coincidentally, Justin Fields published a petition online to have those games reinstated, and eventually Warren obliged. The Big Ten began play in October and went through an abbreviated season.

Warren made his biggest marks in the Big Ten more recently, first when he convinced USC and UCLA to defect from the PAC-12 to join the conference, then when he ushered in a seven-year, $7 billion TV rights deal. Those two moves illustrate both Warren’s creativity and ability to deliver on high-impact deals.

"He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity,” said Bears chairman George McCaskey.

Before leading the Big Ten, Warren had major responsibilities for the Minnesota Vikings. Warren represented Zygi Wilf and the Vikings ownership group when they purchased the team for $600 million in 2005. Shortly afterwards Wilf hired Warren to be the Vikings COO. In that role he oversaw all of the Vikings’ business ventures, including the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium. That last bit may be the most important bit for the Bears since they’re still working to close on their deal to purchase Arlington Park. The other important bit: the Vikings value ballooned from $600 million in 2005 to $2.7 billion in 2019 when Warren left.

Warren’s first big charge with the Bears will be to finalize the deal to purchase Arlington Park, then build both a state of the art stadium and a vibrant entertainment district around it. U.S. Bank Stadium is regarded as one of the best venues in the NFL, so it could be used as a blueprint for the new stadium the Bears build in Arlington Heights. In addition to hosting football games and concerts, U.S. Bank stadium was transformed to host the NCAA’s Final Four basketball finals in 2019 and the X-Games in 2018. The Bears have similarly expressed interest in hosting events beyond just football games and concerts. Warren’s experience carrying out a similar project will help guide the team as they forge their new future at their new home.

U.S. Bank Stadium cost over $1 billion to build. The Wilfs paid nearly $551 million, while the public share came in just under $500 million.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.