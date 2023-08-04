Who is Kai Cenat, the YouTuber whose video game console giveaway descended into chaos?

Havoc erupted in Manhattan Friday afternoon as authorities tried to control the massive crowd at a game console giveaway hosted by popular Youtuber and live streamer Kai Cenat.

Several hundred people, possibly more, descended on Union Park for a "HUGE GIVEAWAY" where the content creator promised free PlayStation consoles. Crowds had already filled the park square by 3 p.m. - one hour before the giveaway was scheduled to start.

As news of the chaotic scene began to spread on social media, questions started to surface about who Cenat is and the reason for his rise in popularity. The 21-year-old live streamer has amassed 6.5 million followers on YouTube, where he began posting content, particularly comedy-centered videos and pranks, in 2018.

A popular figure on the video game streaming website Twitch, he broke the record for the most subscriptions on the service, with that number exceeding 300,000 earlier this year. Cenat soared to fame at a "nearly unprecedented rate" by livestreaming Grand Theft Auto V and chatting with his fans, who pay $5 to $25 to subscribe to his content on Twitch, Bloomberg reported.

Cenat was honored as the "Streamer of the Year" during the Dec. 2022 12th Streamy Awards, which highlighted his dedication and talent to become a prominent name in the streaming community -- along with inspiring and motivating other content creators, as stated in a report from Gamerant.com. The streamer is also a member of the YouTube content group AMP, which showcases videos of him and fellow members participating in a wide variety of challenges - both on gaming platforms and "in real life."

The Twitch superstar participated in a "subathon" in February, during which he hosted an uninterrupted stream for 30 days and showcased his day-to-day life, according to an NPR article about the social media sensation.

Cenat's rise hasn't been without controversy, however.

The YouTube star previously faced allegations that he was livestreaming while someone performed a sexual act on him -- a claim which he denies. He was also banned multiple times for violating Twitch guidelines, including one instance that reportedly followed him taking edibles and passing out on camera.