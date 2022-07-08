Who Is Justin Lewis, Marquette Alum and Bulls' New Two-Way Player?

Who is Justin Lewis, Bulls' new two-way player? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls announced they are signing Justin Lewis to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.

Lewis, a 6-foot-7, 235 pound forward, went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, but will get a chance to make a name for himself with the Bulls.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is everything to know about Lewis:

Justin Lewis Hometown, High School

Lewis was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, where he initially attended Calvert Hall College High School before transferring to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute after his freshman year.

Lewis went on to help lead Baltimore Polytechnic Institute to two Class 3A state championships, finishing his time there ranked third on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,374 points.

He exited high school a four-star recruit ranked 71st by ESPN and 106th by 247 Sports. He committed to Marquette over a litany of high-profile schools, including UConn, Florida, Georgetown and Maryland.

Justin Lewis College Stats, Highlights

Lewis played two seasons at Marquette. His college career was defined by his significant improvements, particular at the offensive end, between Years 1 and 2.

As a freshman, Lewis appeared in 21 games but started just one and averaged 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 21.9 percent from 3-point range and 57.7 percent from the free-throw line. As a sophomore, he started 32 contests, more than doubled his scoring average to 16.8 points, and shot a respectable 34.9 percent from 3-point range and 76.1 percent from the charity stripe.

He took home Big East Most Improved Player honors and a spot on the All-Big East first team for the 2021-22 season in recognition of that leap.

Season Team G Min Pts Reb Ast Stl FG% 3P% FT% 2020-21 Marquette 21 21.0 7.8 5.4 0.8 0.4 41.7% 21.9% 57.7% 2021-22 Marquette 32 32.2 16.8 7.9 1.7 1.1 44% 34.9% 76.1%

Justin Lewis NBA Draft

Lewis measured 6-7 in shoes with an impressive 7-2 wingspan at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, but went unselected in June.

Shortly after the draft, it was first reported that he and the Bulls had agreed on a two-way contract. The team announced him as a member of its Summer League roster on June 30, and finalized the two-way agreement on July 7.

As a two-way player, Lewis will split time between the G League and Chicago during the 2022-23 campaign, with a maximum of 50 regular-season appearances with the Bulls built into his contract.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.