Who is Justin Ishbia? What to know about the potential future owner of the White Sox

After over four decades of a controlling stake in the Chicago White Sox, the club announced that owner Jerry Reinsdorf has established a framework for a future sale of the team to Justin Ishbia.

Ishbia, a billionaire and entrepreneur based in the Chicago area, has a history of interest in the ownership of professional sports franchises.

The announcement comes months after reports that Ishbia abandoned an effort to buy the Minnesota Twins and instead purchase additional shares in the White Sox. It also comes after reports that Reinsdorf was open to selling the franchise.

Ishbia and his brother, Mat, are also owners of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, with the purchase of the franchises occurring in 2023.

According to Forbes, Justin Ishbia currently has a net worth of approximately $4.3 billion, and is the founding partner of Chicago-based Shore Capital Partners, a private equity company.

Ishbia is also a minority owner in Nashville SC, a Major League Soccer club that began play in 2018.

The possible future owner for the South Siders has lifelong Midwest ties, being a native of Michigan and a graduate of Michigan State University. Ishbia also received a Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

According to Thursday's announcement, the "long-term investment agreement" says Ishbia will make capital infusions to the White Sox as a "limited partner" in 2025 and 2026, which will be used to pay down existing debt and support ongoing team operations.

From 2029 to 2033, Reinsdorf will have the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia, the announcement said. After the 2034 season, Ishbia would have the option to acquire it.

"In the event of any such future transaction, all limited partners of the Sox would have the opportunity to sell to Ishbia at that time," the announcement said.

Ishbia's brother, Mat, and father, Jeff, will also be significant investors in the team, the announcement said.

The announcement stressed that there is "no such assurance" that a future sale could take place, and that any transactions would not occur before 2029.

The White Sox's lease at Rate Field on the South Side expires after the 2029 season, with rumors continuing to swirl around a potential new stadium elsewhere in the city.

Reinsdorf, 89, purchased a controlling stake in the White Sox in 1981, but has never publicly revealed what percentage of the team he owns. Over the years, Reinsdorf has repeatedly indicated that he would encourage his heirs to sell the controlling stake in the White Sox upon his death.

Last fall, The Athletic had reported that Reinsdorf was in “active discussions” with a group led by former MLB player Dave Stewart about potentially selling the White Sox. The Sox declined comment when approached by NBC Chicago at the time.

That deal never materialized, and Stewart has since rejoined the front office of the Athletics, who are playing in West Sacramento while a new ballpark is constructed in Las Vegas.

“Having the incredible opportunity to own the Chicago White Sox and be part of Major League Baseball for nearly 50 years has been a life-changing experience,” Reinsdorf said in the announcement. “I have always expressed my intent to operate the White Sox as long as I am able and remain committed to returning this franchise to the level of on-field success we all expect and desire.”