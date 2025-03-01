Who is hosting the Oscars? What to know ahead of the Academy Awards

Awards season is in full swing, with perhaps the most anticipated ceremony of the year taking place Sunday in Los Angeles for the 97th Academy Awards.

Former talk show host Conan O'Brien will be hosting Sunday's ceremony, marking the first time the former "Late Night" host will emcee the event.

On top of a lengthy ceremony, Sunday will include a red-carpet special, star-powered musical performances and, of course, many celebrities and golden statuettes.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Academy Awards:

When are the Oscars?

The 2025 Academy Awards are Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What time do the Oscars start in 2025?

The festivities begin with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Oscars pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony follows at 7 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch Academy Awards 2025?

The Academy Awards, and the red-carpet special, will broadcast live on ABC.

Where can I stream Academy Awards 2025?

The Oscars ceremony will stream live on Hulu.

Who is performing at the Oscars in 2025?

Headlining the Academy Awards' musical performances will be a collaboration by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Oscar-nominated co-stars of the hit film "Wicked."

Other performers include Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye.

What movies are up for the Oscars in 2025?

"Emilia Pérez" leads the way with 13 nominations, setting a record for most by a non-English film in Oscars history. "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" each have 10 nominations apiece, while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" each received eight nominations. "Anora" earned six nominations.

Films nominated for Best Picture include:

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Who's nominated for an Academy Award?

Timothée Chalamet, Zoe Saldaña, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and Demi Moore are among the stars nominated for a 2025 Oscar:

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "Maria"

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Actor in a supporting role