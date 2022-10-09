Who Is Chicago Bears Wide Receiver No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?

Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings.

Who is Smith-Marsette?

Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.

Name: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

From/School: Newark, NJ / Iowa University

Measures: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Teams: (2021) Minnesota Vikings, (2022) Chicago Bears

Career Stats:

(Vikings): 5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 touchdowns

(Bears): 1 reception, 15 yards

The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers as part of their league-leading six waiver claims back in the summer.

He joined an injured wide receiver group currently nursing N'Keal Harry and Byron Pringle, while also having seen injuries to Equanimeous St. Brown.

