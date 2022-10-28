Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list.

Who is Gerri Green?

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member.

#Bears make roster move:

We have placed OL Lucas Patrick on Reserve/Injured, signed DL Gerri Green to the practice squad and released WR Reggie Roberson from the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 27, 2022

Name: Gerri Green

Age: 27

From/College: Mississippi State

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds

College stats: (four years) 160 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

Draft: 6th round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft

Pro teams: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears

Pro stats: N/A

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.