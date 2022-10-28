Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list.
Who is Gerri Green?
Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member.
Name: Gerri Green
Age: 27
Local
From/College: Mississippi State
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds
College stats: (four years) 160 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries
Draft: 6th round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft
Pro teams: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears
Pro stats: N/A
Copyright RSN