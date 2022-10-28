Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?

By Ryan Taylor

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. 

Who is Gerri Green?

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. 

Name: Gerri Green

Age: 27

Local

halloween forecast 36 mins ago

Trick or Treat? An Early Look at the Halloween Forecast for the Chicago Area

west ridge 60 mins ago

53-Year-Old Man Charged in Murder of Liquor Store Owner Salim Khamo

From/College: Mississippi State

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds

College stats: (four years) 160 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

Draft: 6th round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft

Pro teams: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears

Pro stats: N/A

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us