Who is Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Bears elevated Isaiah Coulter to the 53-man roster after they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Who is Isaiah Coulter?
Here's a rundown of the Bears practice squad wide receiver.
Name: Isaiah Coulter
From/School: Brandywine, Maryland / Rhode Island
Local
Measures: 6-foot-2, 198 pounds
Draft: 5th round (171st overall) of 2020 draft
Teams: Houston Texans, Chicago Bears
College Stats: 132 receptions, 1,855 yards, 12 touchdowns (three seasons)
Copyright RSN