Who is Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears elevated Isaiah Coulter to the 53-man roster after they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. 

Who is Isaiah Coulter?

Here's a rundown of the Bears practice squad wide receiver. 

Name: Isaiah Coulter

From/School: Brandywine, Maryland / Rhode Island

Measures: 6-foot-2, 198 pounds

Draft: 5th round (171st overall) of 2020 draft

Teams: Houston Texans, Chicago Bears

College Stats: 132 receptions, 1,855 yards, 12 touchdowns (three seasons)

