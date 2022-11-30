Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday.

In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary.

Who is Adrian Colbert? Here is a quick rundown of the newest Bears safety.

Name: Adrian Colbert

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

From/College: Texas, (three years), Miami (FL) (one year)

College Stats: 22 games, 48 tackles, two interceptions

Draft: 7th round (pick 229) of 2017 NFL draft to San Francisco 49ers

NFL Teams: San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears

Career Stats: 39 games, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 109 tackles

