Who Is Andrey Rublev? Everything About Frances Tiafoe's US Open Opponent

Russia’s Andrey Rublev is in the limelight as he is slated to take on World No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old professional tennis player beat Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 and will face Tiafoe on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

But before we get into the madness, here’s a little information on Tiafoe’s next opponent:

Who is Andrey Rublev?

Andrey Rublev is a Russian professional tennis player who has been ranked as high as world No. 5 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

He is an avid supporter of peace and unity, and proved so the day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“No War Please, ” Rublev wrote on a TV camera just minutes after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Feb. 25.

Where is Andrey Rublev from?

Rublev was born in Moscow in 1997. He lived with his parents and sister in Russia.

His father was a former professional boxer and his mother was a tennis coach at the Spartak Tennis Club. His sister Anna Arina Viktorovna Marenko is also a former professional tennis player.

What is Andrey Rublev’s career record?

Entering the match with Nadal, Rublev has played 341 singles matches. His career record is 225-116.

What is Andrey Rublev’s world ranking?

Rublev is currently ranked at No. 9 as of August 2022. His highest ranking was No. 5, which he received on Sept. 13, 2021.

The athlete has a career-high doubles ranking of No. 53, which he also received in August of this year.

Has Andrey Rublev ever won a tournament?

Rublev has 11 ATP Tour singles titles.

He has won three doubles titles and is an Olympic gold medalist, achieving the mixed doubles title with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

This is the third time Rublev has reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals, and the sixth time he’s gotten this far in any major. He’ll be looking for his first semifinal appearance when he takes on No. 22 Tiafoe.