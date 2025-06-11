Aaron Rodgers

Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife? What we know after Steelers QB reveals he got married

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl champion revealed the news during his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying he got married "a few months ago."

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 10: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers participates during mandatory minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

You may not have received an invitation to the wedding, but Aaron Rodgers is a married man.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl champion revealed the news Tuesday after his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying he got married “a couple months ago" after being asked by a reporter about a ring on Rodgers' left finger.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“A lot’s been made about the ring on your left ring finger," the reporter asked. "Is that a normal ring or anything else, like a wedding ring?”

“Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” the 41-year-old said in a nonchalant manner, then smirked slightly.

"Congratulations!" the journalist replied.

"Thank you," Rodgers said.

After the exchange, Rodgers, who signed a one-year deal to join the Steelers for the 2025, season, didn't reveal much more about his bride.

Local

Auburn Gresham 3 hours ago

SWAT, CPD surround home for hours after car deal leads to deadly shooting

Immigration 4 hours ago

‘I'm a product of immigrants:' Hundreds of ICE protesters march through Chicago

While appearing on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on April 17, Rodgers acknowledged that he was seeing someone special. And during an appearance on the show last fall, he mentioned he was dating a woman named Brittani but offered no other details.

"I'm in a different phase of my life," Rodgers said during his April appearance on the show. "You know, I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments that I've made not knowing what my future was going to look like last year that are important to me," he said at the time."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The football player was previously engaged to actor Shailene Woodley but the couple went their separate ways in 2022. Rogers was also in romantic relationships with race car driver Danica Patrick, and actress Olivia Munn.

___

This article tagged under:

Aaron Rodgers
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us