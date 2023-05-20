Who Has Announced That They Are Running For President in 2024?

While Chicago may have just wrapped up an election season, traction is beginning to pick up for hopefuls in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, aiming to make their cases to voters ahead of a primary season that begins next February.

President Joe Biden announced late last month that he will seek reelection to a second term, with his candidacy putting rumors that he would not run again to rest.

Though Biden is expected to face limited opposition in the Democratic primaries, a contested Republican primary is expected, as former President Donald Trump seeks the Republican nomination for a third straight presidential election.

While still receiving support from much of the party's brass in Washington despite being impeached twice while in office, Trump is expected to face a competitive primary.

Former Governors Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson, of South Carolina and Arkansas respectively, have announced presidential campaigns, with Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announcing his candidacy last week.

Trump's most formidable challenge may come in a candidate who has yet to officially announce, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to kick off a presidential campaign in the coming months.

As of May 2023, here's a look at who is running for President in 2024 in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Democratic Primary

Joe Biden, President of the United States, former Vice President (2009-2017) and U.S. Sen. from Delaware (1973-2009)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist

Marianne Williamson, author and 2020 presidential candidate

Republican Primary

Larry Elder, former conservative talk show host and California gubernatorial candidate in 2021

Nikki Haley, former Ambassador to the U.N. (2017-2018) and Gov. of South Carolina (2011-2017)

Asa Hutchinson, former Gov. of Arkansas (2015-2023) and Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (2001-2003)

Tim Scott, U.S. Sen. from South Carolina (2013-present), U.S. Rep. from South Carolina (2011-2013)

Donald Trump, former President of the United States (2017-2021)

While several other individuals have filed paperwork to run for President as Democrat or Republican, this list is currently limited to individuals who have held public office or are otherwise politically notable.