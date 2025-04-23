NOTE: The above video was aired prior to Durbin's announcement

As Sen. Dick Durbin announces he will not seek reelection, there could be at least four Democrats who could aim to take his seat in the chamber.

Those candidates have been quietly waiting in the wings, but as the 2026 campaign season looms, many had started making moves prior to Durbin's announcement on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton both showed up last week to meet with Cook County Democratic Committee members, who discussed the slating of potential candidates for the 2026 election.

In addition to Illinois' Senate race, there is also talk over whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker will seek reelection, and other statewide offices will be on the ballot as well.

Their visits were casual without any official speeches. However, it wasn't considered a secret they both would want to run if Durbin retired.

"Sen. Durbin has earned more than enough grace from the people of Illinois for him to be able to make a decision on his own timetable about whatever he decides to do," Krishnamoorthi had said.

"I always am going to start by saying how much I respect Sen. Durbin, and so he will decide what he wants to do. There is no opening right now," Stratton had added.

Durbin had been expected to make an announcement about his political future in January, but three months later, his team had not indicated when the announcement would come. At the end of his current term, Durbin -- the second top Democrat in Senate leadership -- will have spent nearly 30 years in the U.S. Senate.

Campaign finance records show Durbin raised only about $43,000 in the first quarter of this year, which was considered a sign he would retire.

"As an elected official and somebody who has served now as lieutenant governor for six and a half years and a state representative before that, elected officials always think about what other ways that we can have an impact on our state," Stratton said.

The primary is eleven months away, so those who want his job are already campaigning behind the scenes. The candidates are raising money, conducting polls and meeting with party leaders to lobby for support.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is also eyeing the Senate race.

"This is a very personal decision, and whatever (Durbin) decides is what he decides and I'm supportive of it," said Kelly, who lives in the south suburbs.

Kelly, along with Krishnamoorthi and Stratton recently met with Rock Island Democrats at their annual dinner.

"I served statewide when I was Alexi (Giannoulias)'s Chief of Staff. I ran statewide when I ran for treasurer many moons ago, and then, I was the party chair. So, I've been to a lot of places in the state of Illinois and know a lot of people. I lived downstate on and off for 20 years," Kelly said.

One more Democrat, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood from Naperville, is also a potential candidate.

Christopher Swann, senior program manager at Feeding America in Chicago, has also expressed interest in running for the seat. Politico reported that Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters could be interested in a run for the Senate.

Krishnamoorthi has a $19 million war chest, the most of the four Democratic candidates. It appears he's been working on his campaign messaging should Durbin not run again.

"We've got to unify. We've got to be strong. We've got to take on Trump. There's nothing more important right now than coming together and making sure that we stand up to Donald Trump," Krishnamoorthi said.

Questions still remain about who Democratic Party leaders would support after Durbin's retirement, a question made even more complicated by Pritzker's uncertain electoral path.