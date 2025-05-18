Who are the grandstand headliners at the 2025 Illinois State Fair? What to know

Though it is still a few months away, the stage is officially set for the grandstand headliners at this year's Illinois State Fair.

Getting underway on Aug. 7 in Springfield, the fair is featuring a variety of headlining artists each night across a wide range of genres, providing a diverse soundtrack for the summer event.

Last week, country music star Jake Owen was officially added to the lineup as the final headliner announced, with his performance scheduled for Aug. 8.

In addition to Owen, the following artists are scheduled to perform:

Aug. 8: Jake Owen

Aug. 9: The Black Crowes

Aug. 10: Megan Moroney

Aug. 12: Sheryl Crow

Aug. 13: Snoop Dogg

Aug. 14: Brad Paisley

Aug. 15: The Chainsmokers

Aug. 16: Def Leppard

Aug. 17: Turnpike Troubadours

Each of the shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on their respective dates.

Tickets for the fair are officially on sale, with multiple "tiers" of tickets available ranging from grandstand options to standing room only.

More information can be found on the Illinois State Fair’s website.

Tickets do not cover admission to the fairgrounds. Tickets to the fair cost $5 Sunday-Thursday and $10 on Saturdays and Sundays for individuals between the ages of 13 and 59, with discounts for senior citizens and free tickets for children age 12 and younger.

The fair will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17, and more information can be found on the fair’s website.