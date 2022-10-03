Who Are the Chicago Bears' 5 Most Recent Quarterbacks?

Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position.

They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. But, they're still in the midst of attempting to find "the guy."

Justin Fields currently holds the torch. But, who has tried and failed before him?

Here are the last five quarterbacks to come through Chicago:

Mitch Trubisky

The Bears and general manager Ryan Pace drafted Trubisky in the 2017 NFL draft with the second pick in the draft. Trubisky had large expectations on his shoulders as the first quarterback taken in the draft, but never lived up to them.

He played four seasons with the Bears. In 2018, he helped lead the team to a 12-4 record. He was named to his first Pro-Bowl team.

After 2018, the team and Trubisky's play took a dive and the team decided not to re-sign him after the 2020 season.

During his time in Chicago, Trubisky threw for over 10,000 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions while recording a 29-21 record.

Chase Daniel

Daniel served as Trubisky's backup for two seasons.

The ex-Mizzou quarterback played in eight games and started in three of them. In Week 4 of the 2019 season against the Minnesota Vikings, Daniel replaced Trubisky after he left with an injury. Daniel threw for 195 yards and one touchdown, leading the Bears to a win.

He threw for just under 1,000 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions during his time with the Bears.

Nick Foles

Foles played two seasons with the Bears from 2019-20. The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Foles. His purpose was to give Trubisky competition amidst his decline after 2019.

Foles played seven games in 2020, going 2-5 in those games. His famous game from that season was defeating the Falcons after Foles led the team back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

He threw for just under 2,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his time in Chicago. He currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts, backing up Matt Ryan.

Andy Dalton

After the Bears cut ties with Trubisky, they were left in quarterback limbo. Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, the Bears signed Dalton, who claimed the Bears offered him the starting spot for the upcoming season.

He did in fact start the 2021 season but played eight games. Justin Fields replaced him after he got injured. He went 3-3 as a starter in the season and threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Dalton played through the one-year contract he signed with the Bears and left for free agency after the Bears showed their commitment to Fields. Dalton now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

Justin Fields

Fields was taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after Pace and the Bears traded up from the No. 20 pick to take him.

The Ohio State product played 10 games in his premiere season in the league. He recorded a 2-8 record from an ugly rookie year. He failed to eclipse more than 2,000 passing yards and scored nine touchdowns.

He is renowned for his versatility. He's athletic, mobile and has a cannon for an arm.

The Bears are still working through his development and are evaluating their long-term commitment to him season-by-season. Fields will have two more years on his rookie deal after this season.

