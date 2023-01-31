Who Are the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Coaches?

Who are the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at this week's first ever Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Eli will be coaching the NFC against his older brother Peyton, who will oversee the AFC.

Eli Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFC -- all with the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Peyton split his career between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos but remained a stalwart of the AFC. Together, the brothers combined for 18 Pro Bowls and four Super Bowl rings.

As head coaches, they’ll be tasked with picking among the 44 Pro Bowlers available to them for each of the eight skills competitions and constructing lineups for the three seven-on-seven flag football games.

This season’s Pro Bowl has undergone a major facelift. Taking a page out of other major sports’ equivalents, the Pro Bowl will now be a week-long celebration featuring skills challenges.

In addition to the competitions, one of the biggest changes at the Pro Bowl will be the substitution of flag football in place of tackle. The NFL said this decision was made to both “create a fresh take on what had become quite stale” and improve player safety and decrease the risk of injury.

When are the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games?

The Pro Bowl Games will be held on Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. CT and on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. CT.

Where are the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games?

The first day of the Pro Bowl Games will be held at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the Raiders' practice facility. The action will move over to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

What is the schedule for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games?

Thursday

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing

Best Catch, First Round

Sunday

Best Catch, Finals

Gridiron Gauntlet

Kick Tac Toe

Move the Chains

Flag Football

