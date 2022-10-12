Who Are Bulls' TV Announcers? Get to Know Stacey King and Adam Amin

Who are Bulls' TV announcers? Get to know King and Amin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the Chicago Bulls' TV announcers for the upcoming season?

Here is everything you need to know about color commentator Stacey King and play-by-play man Adam Amin.

Stacey King

Before his career as a sportscaster, King played for 10 years in the NBA during the 1990s. He played a little over four seasons with the Bulls from 1989-1994, winning three championship rings with Michael Jordan and the first three-peat squad.

After the Bulls, he played four seasons between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

King started his TV career in 2006 as a fill-in commentator. He was named to the full lineup in 2007. During the 2008 season, King and play-by-play commentator, Neil Funk, started their legendary commentator duo.

Since his beginning, King has filled the air with indelible catchphrases like "Sriracha!" "Gimme the hot sauce!" and "Mouse in the house, free cheese!”

“I wanna go HIGHER!”



12 years ago today, Derrick Rose put Dragic on a poster 🌹 pic.twitter.com/KK032fD7SN — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Adam Amin

A proud Chicago native and Valparaiso University alum, Amin was hired by the Bulls and NBC Sports Chicago during the summer of 2020 to become the team's play-by-play commentator for television.

Amin got his start with a plethora of sportscasting gigs between Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network, Fox Sports Wisconsin, the Horizon League Network and the Illinois High School Association.

He moved on to work with ESPN, then FOX Sports, calling football games and other sporting events. He made his FOX debut with a Brewers-Cubs game in the summer of 2020.

In the same summer as his announcement as the Bulls commentator, FOX announced he would be part of their NFL lineup for the upcoming season. He calls Bears games on the local FOX network, along with Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago.

In 2021, the National Sports Media Association awarded him the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year for 2021.

You can listen to both legendary voices on NBC Sports Chicago this season.

