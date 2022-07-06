White Sox' Yoán Moncada Shares Info on Foot Injury With Ozzie Guillen

Guillen texts with Moncada about foot on live TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox got a bit of a scare when Yoán Moncada left Wednesday’s game early due to taking a foul ball off his foot. The team said he had a right foot contusion, which is just a fancy word for bruise, and that x-rays were negative. Still, it was unclear whether Moncada would be able to run on his hurt foot, or if he would need to miss time.

So Ozzie Guillen put on his reporter hat in the middle of NBC Sports Chicago’s “White Sox Postgame Live,” and went straight to the source by texting Moncada.

“I said, ‘Moncy, you ok buddy?’” Guillen reported while showing his phone to the camera. “He said, ‘Si, si, gracias a Dios.’ That means ‘Yes, yes, thank God.’ Thank God, he’s fine.

“It’s all fact.”

Moncada texted Ozzie and said he's fine 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WlKR3udutH — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 6, 2022

That seems to confirm that Moncada avoided a serious injury, but still didn’t answer whether he’ll have to sit out a few games. To that end, Tony La Russa provided some extra details.

"It’s sore," La Russa said. "He tried to go that half inning, but it’s sore. Tomorrow will be here in a hurry but we’ll see. He usually wears a foot guard but he didn’t have it on. We’ll see tomorrow."

The White Sox just got Eloy Jiménez back in the lineup on Wednesday, and are arguably the healthiest they’ve been all season. But they did place Jake Burger on the 10-Day IL with a bruised hand on Wednesday too. If Moncada misses any time, it will test their depth at third base, and remove an important bat from the lineup, again.

