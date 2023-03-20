White Sox' Yoán Moncada Has Bruised Rib, Could Play If Needed

By Michael Allardyce

Yoán Moncada has bruised rib, could play if needed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have been holding their breath after Yoán Moncada collided with a teammate in he World Baseball Classic.

He was evaluated for a concussion and a rib injury.

On Monday, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol provided a positive update after texting with Moncada.

“It’s just a bruise, a contusion in the rib area,” Grifol told media in Arizona.

The White Sox said the injury was day-to-day on Sunday.

“He’s good. If he were here and it meant something he would play today,” Grifol said.

Moncada and Luis Robert will rejoin the team on Wednesday.

Cuba manager Armando Johnson offered a positive update immediately after the game, noting Moncada is "good now."

Moncada has played well in the World Baseball Classic, and before leaving the game was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Moncada hit .435 over the course of the entire tournament, which had White Sox fans hopeful he'd carry that production over into the 2023 season.

