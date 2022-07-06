White Sox Yoán Moncada Left Wednesday's Game With a Right Foot Contusion

Moncada leaves game with right foot contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team.

According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game, in which he finished the at-bat with a soft flyout to right-center field. Josh Harrison replaced him at third base.

The third baseman just returned from the injured list on June 28 after suffering a hamstring strain that cost him 10 games. He also missed the first few weeks of the season with a strained oblique.

Moncada has not only struggled with injury, but has also dealt with plenty of adversity at the plate this season too. His performance with the bat this season has raised questions of his consistency and approach at the plate. He's slashing .185/.231/.289 this season with just 25 hits, three home runs and 17 RBIs.

If Moncada goes back to the injured list, expect Harrison or Leury Garcia to see more action on the field, considering Jake Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list before today's game.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.